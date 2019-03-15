HNA to host library director at meeting

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — At its Thursday, March 21, meeting at 7:30 p.m., the Hilton Neighborhood Association will host Maplewood Memorial Library Director Sarah Lester, who will discuss plans for a renovated library of the 21st century, as well as the many programs and services the library provides for people of all ages. At this event, held at DeHart Community Center, 120 Burnett Ave., Lester will also discuss the amazing events planned for the annual Ideas Festival, which will run from Saturday, March 23, through Saturday, April 6.

This meeting is free and open to the public. Everyone is welcome. Refreshments will be served. For further information, contact 973-761-4672 or cabms@aol.com.