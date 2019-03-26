SOMA Two Towns for All Ages to hold 2nd volunteer fair

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — SOMA Two Towns for All Ages will hold its second Community Volunteer Fair on Sunday, March 31, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Loft at South Orange Performing Arts Center, 1 SOPAC Way.

According to the organization, volunteerism is important not only to older residents, but to everyone in the community, both in terms of giving and receiving. One of the goals of this fair is to find ways for older residents to stay engaged in the community, though residents of all ages are encouraged to attend and learn more about volunteer opportunities.

Any local nonprofits that would like to have a table at the fair should contact Cathy Rowe at 973-558-0863 or SOMA2towns@gmail.com.