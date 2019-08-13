Road improvements in South Orange

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The South Orange Engineering Department recently announced several coming upgrades to streets in the village:

Beginning Aug. 15, road improvements will be done on Whiteoak Drive and Glenview Road.

Beginning Aug. 16, road improvements will be done on Whiteoak Drive, Redmond Road and Harding Drive.

Beginning Aug. 19, road improvements will be done on Woodland Crescent, Kilburn Place and Lindsey Avenue, as well as in the South Orange parking lot.

All the work will be done from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and should take no more than two to three days, weather permitting. During the paving phase, driveway access will be limited. If you need your car, relocate it to an adjacent street prior to 8 a.m.; you will not be able to gain access to your driveway until after 6 p.m. The asphalt needs time to cure and cannot be driven on for about an hour after rolled and compacted.

To ask questions regarding road closures or specific construction issues, visit www.southorange.org or contact village engineer Salvatore Renda at 973-378-7715, ext. 7706.