Interfaith Holocaust education program for high schoolers

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Jewish Foundation for the Righteous, in partnership with South Orange’s Oheb Shalom Congregation, will be hosting an interfaith Holocaust remembrance event for high school students on Sunday, March 31, at 3 p.m. at Oheb Shalom, 170 Scotland Road in South Orange.

The program will include the screening of The Jewish Foundation’s award-winning documentary, “Footsteps of My Father,” which explores the heroism of Master Sgt. Roddie Edmonds in saving the lives of 200 Jewish American soldiers during the Second World War. The narrative, told through the lens of Edmond’s son, Pastor Chris Edmonds, and several American Jewish POWs, was directed by Paul Allman, and produced by JFR Executive Vice President Stanlee Stahl and Dean Beals, who has co-produced JFR documentaries for many years. Ted Koppel, of ABC News’ “Nightline,” provided the historical narration for the film.

Following the film, students will hear from Chris Edmonds about the heroism and humility of his father and the lessons they can take from his actions into informing their own lives.