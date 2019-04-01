MGC presents ‘The Bountiful Herb Garden’

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Join the Maplewood Garden Club on Monday, April 8, at 7:30 p.m. at Maplewood Memorial Library, 51 Baker St., when Caren White, the garden steward of Rutgers Herb Garden and a lifelong gardener, presents “The Bountiful Herb Garden.” In addition to explaining how to plant and care for herbs, White will discuss why timing and technique are the keys to maximizing the harvest from herb gardens; the best time to harvest the plants; the optimal methods to harvest leaves, flowers, seeds and roots; and how to preserve them for future use. White’s talk follows a short business meeting and is free and open to all. No RSVP is required.