Radel and Ward roadway improvements

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Beginning March 25, road excavation and paving work began on Radel Terrace and Ward Place in South Orange. The work will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and should take no more than two weeks, weather permitting.

During the excavation phase, which will last approximately one week, your driveway access may be limited. The village will be removing the existing pavement surface and replacing the road’s subbase. After this is completed, they will begin the paving phase.

During the paving phase, which will last approximately two to three days, your driveway access will be limited. If you need your car, please relocate them to an adjacent street prior to 8 a.m.; you will not be able to gain access to your driveway until after 6 p.m. as the asphalt needs time to cure and cannot be driven on for about an hour after rolled and compacted.

If you have questions regarding road closures or specific construction issues, visit www.southorange.org or contact deputy engineer Ed Gulyas at 973-378-7715, ext. 2266.