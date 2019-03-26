SHU Tree Inventory Team to count, measure trees

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The South Orange Environmental Commission in collaboration with Seton Hall University is conducting a city street tree inventory. The project started in the fall of 2018 with students counting and identifying 900 trees on campus using smartphone-GIS mapping software called Tree Plotter to store the data in a cloud-based inventory system. The next phase begins this spring with students assisting in the counting and measuring of the public trees in South Orange.

The software enables key information to be stored, analyzed and shared regarding the location, description, photos and maintenance of trees. The insight gained includes ecosystem benefits of the trees, such as improving air quality, reducing stormwater runoff, reducing energy consumption to heat and cool buildings and reducing atmospheric carbon dioxide. More healthy trees also increase property values.

Fourteen students will be counting and measuring trees between March 27 and April 3. They will be working in teams of two, on days when the weather is warm, using their smartphones to enter the location and diameter of the public trees on specific streets near campus. They will also be taking photographs of the trees.

They will be wearing green caps and a white button with blue letters that says “Seton Hall University Tree Inventory Team.”