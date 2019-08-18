Elks support those in need in two towns

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — South Orange Elks treasurer Ron Housley, center, presents checks for $500 each to Kate Cahill, food pantry manager at Our Lady of Sorrows Food Pantry in South Orange, left, and Bev Mozone, food pantry coordinator at St. Joseph’s Food Pantry in Maplewood. A total of $841 was raised by generous donations to the tip jars at the Beer Garden during MaplewoodStock. In addition, the South Orange Elks donated the remaining balance to bring the total to an even $1,000.