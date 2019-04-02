Maplewood raises colorectal cancer awareness

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — On Wednesday, March 27, Maplewood Township and SOMA Two Towns for All Ages partnered with various organizations, including ScreenNJ, a collaborative program led by Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, to raise awareness for colorectal cancer and to encourage screenings. Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death after lung cancer in the United States.

To bring awareness to Maplewood, the partners set up 12-foot tall inflatable walk-through colon, which allowed residents to see the inside a healthy colon and warning signs like polyps and other outgrowths that would be seen in an endoscopy. The giant inflatable colon was provided by ScreenNJ. Rutgers New Jersey Medical School provided free colorectal testing kits and educational materials were provided.

After the small intestine absorbs most of the nutrients from what we eat and drink, the remaining waste material moves into the large intestine. The large intestine, also known as the colon, absorbs water from this waste material, creating stool which comes out of the rectum. Here are some key facts about colorectal cancer that many people don’t realize: colorectal cancer is the third most common type of cancer in both men and women; one in 20 people will be diagnosed in their lifetimes; 25 percent of people diagnosed with colorectal cancer have a family history; and 60 percent of deaths could be prevented with screening.

According to fightcolorectalcancer.org, data suggests that the incidence of colorectal cancer for those younger than 50 is on the rise and more young people are being diagnosed with colorectal cancer. Up to 22 percent of colorectal cancer cases diagnosed before the age of 50 are associated with hereditary cancer syndromes; additional cases are related to inflammatory bowel disease.

Call your health care provider if you have a change in bowel habits that lasts more than a few weeks; a feeling of having to have a bowel movement that doesn’t go away even after doing so; rectal bleeding, dark stools or blood in the stool; stomach discomfort, including bloating or steady abdominal pain; unexplained weakness or fatigue; or unexplained weight loss.

For more information, contact the Maplewood Public Health Division at 973-762-8120, or visit www.screennj.org or www.fightcolorectalcancer.org.