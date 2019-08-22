Mark your calendar for good health

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Take advantage of a free opportunity to reduce your risk of some health problems. The South Orange Health Department will hold its 13th annual Free Health Fair on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the South Orange Fire House, 56 Sloan St.

No-cost health screenings, informational tables and activities will include: eye screening; hearing screening; reiki; Himalayan bowls for relaxation, pain relief and stress reduction; blood donations; spinal screening; face painting for children; balloons for children; osteoporosis screening; stroke risk assessment including blood pressure, glucose, total cholesterol, HDL, triglycerides and LDL screenings; respiratory screening; hepatitis B/C screening with a venous blood test and follow-up; child identification kit including dental X-ray, photograph, fingerprint and write-up; lead screening for children; Women, Infants and Children information; injury prevention; nutrition education; healthy smoothies; poison education; connections to social services; and sign-up for first aid, CPR and AED classes.

For more information, contact the health department at 973-378-7715, ext. 7710.