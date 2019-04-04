TSTI teens get ‘Unorthodox’ visit by podcast host

Photo Courtesy of TSTI
Hebrew High students at Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel spend an evening with ‘Unorthodox’ podcast host Stephanie Butnick, standing, center left.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Hebrew High students at Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel spent a meaningful evening in March with Stephanie Butnick, one of the hosts of “Unorthodox,” a popular weekly Jewish podcast.

Butnick led a discussion about various issues facing today’s Jewish teenagers as they navigate the current social and religious landscape. The students engaged with her on such topics as anti-Semitism in schools, Israeli politics, intergenerational issues and their lives as Jewish teens. Participants had an opportunity to ask questions and Butnick recorded the question-and-answer period as a segment that will air on a future episode of the show.

  

