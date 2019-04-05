TSTI teen trips expose students to history of American Judaism

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Hebrew High students at Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel in South Orange recently enjoyed two field trips that showcased different aspects of the American Jewish story, from immigration to the United States to modern-day Jewish life.

Ninth-grade students spent a whirlwind weekend in Philadelphia exploring their Jewish roots within the foundation of the United States’ history and American society. Highlights included tours of:

The Alfred W. Fleisher Memorial Synagogue at Eastern State Penitentiary, the first synagogue in an American prison. The synagogue dates back to the 1920s and is fully restored. Students also saw Jewish artifacts that were discovered during the restoration.

The National Museum of American Jewish History, where students especially enjoyed exhibits on Jewish summer camps and the American bar/bat mitzvah experience.

Congregation Rodeph Shalom, founded in 1795, is the oldest Ashkenazi synagogue in the Western Hemisphere.

The teens also visited Constitution Center, stopping for a photo on the main lawn before leaving the city with great memories and a deeper understanding of Judaism in America.

TSTI’s 10th-graders took their confirmation class trip to New York City’s Lower East Side, where they shared a meaningful time exploring the Jewish immigrant experience. The teens were fascinated by how much American Jewish history began and continues today within one condensed area. Stops included: the Lower East Side Tenement Museum; the Museum at Eldridge Street, located in the historic, beautifully restored Eldridge Street Synagogue, where they gathered for a group photo; and landmark Jewish shops in the neighborhood. Social time included seeing “The Prom” on Broadway and, as with every weekend field trip, they shared havdalah at the hotel to mark the end of the Sabbath.