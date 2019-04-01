Maplewood Police Department honors its women in blue

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — To conclude Women’s History Month, the Maplewood Police Department recognized its female officers.

“We would like to take a minute and acknowledge the brave women of the Maplewood Police Department. Thank you all for your continued professionalism and dedication to excellence,” the department wrote on its Facebook page.

Pictured, top row, from left, are Capt. Dawn Williams, Detective Lt. Niheema Malloy, Officer Chian Weekes-Rivera and Sgt. Connie Fields; and bottom row, from left, are Officers Lindsey Rella, Selina Perez, Diana Gil and Sakina Duncan. Not pictured are Officers Jannett Lareau and Melissa Mercedes.