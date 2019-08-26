Seton Hall appoints new vice president of student services

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Shawna Cooper-Gibson, a national leader in academic, co-curricular and multicultural student development, has been appointed vice president of student services at Seton Hall University. Cooper-Gibson currently serves as the assistant provost for student academic services at Loyola University Chicago and will officially begin her new position Oct. 14.

“Dr. Cooper-Gibson’s impressive academic credentials, extensive professional experience and unwavering commitment to student success make her the ideal candidate for this position,” Seton Hall University President Joseph Nyre said. “She will play a key leadership role in furthering the university’s mission of providing exceptional opportunities for student learning, growth, reflection and service in our global society.”

The vice president for student services serves as a member of the executive cabinet and provides critical leadership and guidance to facilitate decision making in all matters relating to student welfare. At Seton Hall, Cooper-Gibson will oversee a wide array of student support and academic programs including the Academic Resource Center, Career Center, Educational Opportunity Program, Freshman Studies, Health Services, Housing and Residence Life, and Public Safety and Security.

“I look forward to joining the Seton Hall community and building upon the rich tradition of Catholic education that exists here,” Cooper-Gibson said. “All of the people I met while visiting campus were extremely welcoming and I could not have asked for a better experience. I firmly believe that for today’s college students to be successful, it requires close collaboration between divisions, offices and all members of the university community. I am excited to strengthen and expand upon those collaborations.”

She previously served as the dean of students of the School of Social Services Administration at the University of Chicago, director of African American student affairs at Northwestern University, assistant director of the Student Activities Office at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and assistant dean of the School of Communication at Loyola University Chicago.

Cooper-Gibson earned a doctoral degree of education from Boston University, master of education degree from National Louis University and bachelor of science degree from the University of Illinois.

Cooper-Gibson was selected following a national search led by a committee that included representatives from the student body, priest community, faculty and administration. Robin Cunningham, associate vice president and dean of freshman studies, will continue to serve as interim vice president for student services until Cooper-Gibson’s arrival.

“Dr. Cooper-Gibson is an exceptional leader at this exceptional time in Seton Hall’s history,” Nyre said. “As her proven track record and vast experience demonstrates, she is a student-focused leader and will surely advance the Seton Hall mission. We look forward to welcoming her to our university community.”