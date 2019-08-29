Greenhouse space available to Maplewood residents

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Get your space in Maplewood’s greenhouse for the 2019-2020 season. Applications for rental space in the Rahner Greenhouse will be received in the Maplewood Municipal Building, 574 Valley St., on Thursday, Sept. 5, from 6 to 7 p.m. A sign-in sheet will be brought to the meeting room at 4 p.m, at which time you may put your name on the sheet, pick up an application and come back at 6 p.m. for the allocation of spaces in the order in which applicants have signed in. The form must be signed by the applicant, and accompanied by cash or a check made out to the “Township of Maplewood” in the amount of $30, the seasonal rental fee. Be prepared to complete the application and submit the fee during the signup hour.

If you cannot make it to the Town Hall signup, spaces can be rented at the Department of Public Works office, 359 Boyden Ave., beginning at noon on Monday, Sept. 9. If there are spaces still available after Oct. 1, any current season renter may apply for additional bench spaces until all the bench spaces are rented.

The greenhouse season runs from Saturday, Oct. 5, through Memorial Day, May 25, 2020. For more information, contact greenhouse@maplewoodgardenclub.org.