SMR Family Campout registration is open

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Families with young children seeking a nature-intensive outdoor experience are invited to register for the sixth annual South Mountain Reservation Family Campout scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 5, through Sunday, Oct. 6, with the rain dates for the following weekend. The program will be based out of Summit Field in the reservation.

Co-sponsored by the Essex County Department of Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Affairs and the South Mountain Conservancy, the event will feature nature games, animal exhibits from Turtle Back Zoo, guided hikes, kids’ exploration and crafts, live music, a campfire with s’mores and stories, morning yoga and a Sunday breakfast. Activities are designed for children ages 4 through 12.

Visit www.somocon.org for more details, pricing & registration.

Additionally, each year SMC works to make the campout accessible to any family that is interested in spending more time in nature with their children and looking for a high quality camping experience. In many cases, the campout is the first time families are trying out camping, which means they do not always have the proper equipment in hand.

Campout organizers are specifically looking for four- to six-person tents and gently used sleeping bags to be donated by Aug. 30. Any other fun camping gear, such as collapsible chairs and lanterns/headlamps would be greatly appreciated as well. To donate an item, email FamilyCampout@somocon.org.