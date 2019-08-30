Upcoming TSTI programs

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel, located at 432 Scotland Road in South Orange, will host the following programs, which are free and open to all.
- On Tuesdays, Sept. 3 and 17, at 9 a.m., learn how to practice different types of meditation, focusing on the breath, loving-kindness and awareness in a Jewish context during “Opening the Heart and Mind,” facilitated by Beth Sandweiss. Each class consists of two 20-minute sits, framed through the Torah portion of the week or a lifecycle event on the Jewish calendar. Future sessions are scheduled for Oct. 15 and 29, Nov. 5 and 19, and Dec. 3 and 17.
- On Friday, Sept. 13, area families with children in preschool through second grade are welcome to attend an early fall picnic in the TSTI campground. Bring a favorite picnic dinner — no pork, shellﬁsh or nuts — and TSTI will provide a tasty dessert with gluten-free/dairy-free options available. Afterward, join the community for a “Come As You Are” Shabbat service at 6 p.m. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved indoors. RSVP to Samantha Fantacone at sfantacone@tstinj.org, indicate the names of all who are attending, ages/grades of the children and if you require dairy/gluten-free options.
- On Sunday, Sept. 15, from 2 to 4 p.m., come see and be excited by the natural world at the Nature Photography Exhibit opening, featuring works by TSTI members and members of the Livingston Camera Club and Camera Naturist Photo Club. The exhibition features a collection of nature images, including landscapes, plants and animals, assembled to inspire appreciation of the inherent beauty of nature, and unique and thought-provoking compositions. RSVP to tstigallery@gmail.com if you plan to attend the opening.
For more information, visit www.tsti.org.
