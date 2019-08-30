Upcoming TSTI programs

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel, located at 432 Scotland Road in South Orange, will host the following programs, which are free and open to all.

On Tuesdays, Sept. 3 and 17, at 9 a.m., learn how to practice different types of meditation, focusing on the breath, loving-kindness and awareness in a Jewish context during “Opening the Heart and Mind,” facilitated by Beth Sandweiss. Each class consists of two 20-minute sits, framed through the Torah portion of the week or a lifecycle event on the Jewish calendar. Future sessions are scheduled for Oct. 15 and 29, Nov. 5 and 19, and Dec. 3 and 17.

On Friday, Sept. 13, area families with children in preschool through second grade are welcome to attend an early fall picnic in the TSTI campground. Bring a favorite picnic dinner — no pork, shellﬁsh or nuts — and TSTI will provide a tasty dessert with gluten-free/dairy-free options available. Afterward, join the community for a “Come As You Are” Shabbat service at 6 p.m. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved indoors. RSVP to Samantha Fantacone at sfantacone@tstinj.org, indicate the names of all who are attending, ages/grades of the children and if you require dairy/gluten-free options.