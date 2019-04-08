CHS launches ‘Chromebook & Mobile Hotspot Loaner’ program

SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The South Orange-Maplewood School District, in partnership with the Achieve Foundation, has launched the “Chromebook & Mobile Hotspot Loaner” program at Columbia High School.

CHS students with limited access to technology at home may borrow a managed mobile hotspot and/or Chromebook from the CHS library. Many projects and assignments require the use of the internet, making it important to ensure students in need have access outside the classroom. Students can check out a hotspot device and/or Chromebook for up to one marking period. Interested students should contact the CHS library or guidance office staff for more information.