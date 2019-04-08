SOMSD students no longer taking PARCC

SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — On April 3, interim Superintendent Thomas Ficarra sent the following letter to community members:

“The state of New Jersey has ended its membership in the interstate consortium that produced the Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Career assessments. While the online platform — Pearson’s TestNav — will remain the same, the state’s English language arts and mathematics assessments will now be called the New Jersey Student Learning Assessments for English Language Arts and Mathematics, in grades three through 10. Additionally, students in Grades five, eight and 11 will participate in the computer-based New Jersey Student Learning Assessment for Science, which replaced the New Jersey Assessment of Skills and Knowledge and the New Jersey Biology Competency Test.

“The New Jersey Student Learning Assessments are aligned to the New Jersey Student Learning Standards, which focus on critical thinking skills and students’ ability to read, write, speak, listen and solve problems independently.

“Administration of the NJSLA-ELA, NJSLA-M and NJSLA-S is required by the New Jersey Department of Education. While the NJDOE has not legislated an opt-out program, we recognize the right of parents/guardians to make decisions about their children’s education. The procedure for refusing to allow your child to participate in NJSLA is as follows:

Elementary and middle school students: Send an email or signed letter to the school principal by the first day of testing. The letter must include the name of the child, daytime phone number and be signed by a parent/guardian.

CHS students: Send an email or signed letter to Terry Woolard, the building testing coordinator. The letter must include the name of the child, daytime phone number and be signed by a parent/guardian.

“If a student’s parents/guardians formally refuse participation in NJSLA, the student will be required to quietly sit in the classroom or in an alternate location and read independently. NJSLA is the educational program during testing days.

“Schools are sending the dates during which NJSLA will be administered directly to families, so if you have not yet been advised of the dates for your child’s school, you should receive this information shortly. Please contact your child’s principal with any additional questions or concerns.

“SOMSD does not ‘teach to the test.’ Rather, we are committed to preparing our students with rigorous classroom instruction aligned to the expectations of the New Jersey Student Learning Standards. Our mission continues to focus on preparing your child for college and career.”