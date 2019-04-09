Frese named president of New Jersey State Golf Association

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Long-time Maplewood resident William E. Frese has been elected as the 61st president of the New Jersey State Golf Association, the second oldest golf association in the United States. He brings a wealth of golf and leadership experience to his position.

Frese served as vice president of the NJSGA the past two years and prior to that was secretary for one year. He has also been active with the NJSGA Youth Foundation, which awards donations to worthy groups around the state.

The former president of Rock Spring Club has been a frequent competitor in NJSGA events. At Rock Spring, Frese won 10 club championships and eight senior championships. He also won the New Jersey State Seniors Golf Association Championship in 2007.

Frese is a graduate of Seton Hall Law School and recently retired as general counsel for litigation from Public Service Enterprise Group. He is a certified civic trial attorney who frequently appeared before the New Jersey Supreme Court and the U.S. Court of Appeals. During his legal career, Frese has served as a member of the board of trustees of the New Jersey State Bar Association, a New Jersey delegate to the American Bar Association, president of the New Jersey Defense Association, and a member of the New Jersey Board of Bar Examiners.

He is also active in providing legal services to people of limited financial needs. To this end, he has served on the board of trustees for the Volunteer Lawyers for Justice and the Legal Services Foundation of Essex County, and regularly takes on a variety of pro bono cases.

Frese is a graduate of St. Benedict’s Preparatory School in Newark and Fairfield University and remains active with alumni activities and fundraising efforts for both schools. He and wife Kathy, residents of Maplewood, have three daughters and nine grandchildren.