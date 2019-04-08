DeLuca inducted into Elected Officials Hall of Fame

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — On April 5, Maplewood Mayor Victor De Luca was inducted into the Elected Officials Hall of Fame by the New Jersey State League of Municipalities. Established in 1999, the Hall of Fame honors local municipal officials who have served for 20 or more years as a governing body member. DeLuca was first elected to the Township Committee in 1997. He has served as mayor for 14 of his 20 years in office.

The president of the New Jersey State League of Municipalities, Mayor Colleen Mahr of Fanwood, said, “The Hall of Fame recognizes those officials who have selflessly guided their communities through the good times and troubled times with little recognition of their sacrifice. This honor will shine a light on these pillars in our communities and hold them up as examples of civic pride for all citizens to emulate.”

“I’m honored to have received this award and thank the voters of Maplewood for supporting me over the years and giving me the opportunity to serve our community,” DeLuca said.