Holy Week events at SO-V United Methodist Church

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — All are welcome to reflect on Jesus’ journey to the cross and celebrate his resurrection with the South Orange-Vailsburg United Methodist Church, 150 South Orange Ave. in South Orange.

Holy Week will begin with a joyous Palm Sunday worship service on April 14 at 10 a.m.

On Maundy Thursday, April 18, come together at 7:30 p.m. in the church’s chapel for a communal meal, reminiscent of those held by early Christians in commemoration of the Last Supper, followed by Communion.

The Good Friday worship service on April 19 will be held in the sanctuary at 7:30 p.m. and will commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus and his death on Calvary.

The Easter Sunday worship service will begin at 10 am. Celebrate Jesus’ resurrection and triumph over death.