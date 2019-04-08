Holy Week events at SO-V United Methodist Church

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — All are welcome to reflect on Jesus’ journey to the cross and celebrate his resurrection with the South Orange-Vailsburg United Methodist Church, 150 South Orange Ave. in South Orange.
- Holy Week will begin with a joyous Palm Sunday worship service on April 14 at 10 a.m.
- On Maundy Thursday, April 18, come together at 7:30 p.m. in the church’s chapel for a communal meal, reminiscent of those held by early Christians in commemoration of the Last Supper, followed by Communion.
- The Good Friday worship service on April 19 will be held in the sanctuary at 7:30 p.m. and will commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus and his death on Calvary.
- The Easter Sunday worship service will begin at 10 am. Celebrate Jesus’ resurrection and triumph over death.
