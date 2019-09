SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The South Orange Department of Health and the South Orange Chiropractic Center will present a free, healthy cooking seminar, called “Childhood Obesity,” on Wednesday, Oct. 23, from 7 to 9 p.m. The presentation and cooking demonstration will be held at the Boccone South restaurant, 59 South Orange Ave. in South Orange.

Space is limited and registration closes Oct. 1. To register, call the South Orange Department of Health at 973-378-7715, ext. 7710.