CCR to host annual ‘Celebrating Integration’ dinner

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race will host its annual “Celebrating Integration” dinner, focusing on community building by honoring difference, on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 7 p.m. at The Woodland, 60 Woodland Road in Maplewood.

This year’s event will honor Patricia Canning, George Robinson and SOMA Cross Cultural Works. There will be dinner, music and dancing, and an auction.

To purchase tickets for this dinner, visit https://www.communitycoalitiononrace.org/annual_dinner_2019.