Become a literacy tutor

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Literacy Volunteers of America, of Essex and Passaic counties, seeks volunteer tutors to help adults learn to speak, read and write English. Many of these students — refugees and other immigrants from more than 100 countries, as well as native English speakers — have waited months for help. No experience is necessary; LVA will train you. A training course will be offered at the Hilton Branch of the Maplewood Memorial Library, 1688 Springfield Ave. in Maplewood, on Tuesdays and Thursdays, June 4, 6, 11, 13, 18 and 20, from 9 a.m. to noon. For more information, visit www.lvaep.org or contact Literacy Volunteers of America at 973-566-6200, ext. 217, or via email to Ellen at emartin@lvaep.org.