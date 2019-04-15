HNA meeting to feature Robert Roe

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Maplewood Health Officer Robert Roe will speak at the Hilton Neighborhood Association’s Thursday, April 18, meeting at 7:30 p.m. at the DeHart Community Center, 120 Burnett Ave.

Roe will discuss spring and summer health issues, and ways to keep neighborhoods free of pet waste. A question-and-answer session will follow. Additionally, HNA member Ginge Calhoun will let attendees know about the housing market and home sales in the Hilton neighborhood. She will also answer any questions.

All HNA meetings are free and open to the public. For further information, contact 973-761-4672 or cabms@aol.com. Refreshments will be served.