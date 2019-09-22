The High Holy Days at TSTI

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel, a Reform synagogue in South Orange, invites area residents to enjoy family-friendly services for the High Holy Days, designed for young children with their parents or grandparents. These services, which are open to all, incorporate song with prayers and age-appropriate stories. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Temple membership is not required to attend.
- On Sunday, Sept. 29, attend the “Come as You Are” erev Rosh Hashanah service at 5:30 p.m. Join the TSTI community for this fun, casual intergenerational celebration of the new year, with music by the synagogue’s High Holy Day band. Weather permitting, this casual-dress service will be outside, so bring a picnic blanket.
- On Monday, Sept. 30, a Rosh Hashanah family service will be at 2:15 p.m., following by a Tashlich service at 3:30 at the Duck Pond near Floods Hill, 70 North Ridgewood Road in South Orange. There will be a brief service of song and reflection, and the group will toss small stones into the water to symbolize casting away the past year. Bring a picnic blanket and snacks or light dinner to celebrate the beginning of 5780 together.
- On Wednesday, Oct. 9, attend a Yom Kippur family service at 2:15 p.m.
TSTI is located at 432 Scotland Road in South Orange. For more information, visit www.tsti.org.
COMMENTS