The High Holy Days at TSTI

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel, a Reform synagogue in South Orange, invites area residents to enjoy family-friendly services for the High Holy Days, designed for young children with their parents or grandparents. These services, which are open to all, incorporate song with prayers and age-appropriate stories. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Temple membership is not required to attend.

On Sunday, Sept. 29, attend the “Come as You Are” erev Rosh Hashanah service at 5:30 p.m. Join the TSTI community for this fun, casual intergenerational celebration of the new year, with music by the synagogue’s High Holy Day band. Weather permitting, this casual-dress service will be outside, so bring a picnic blanket.

On Monday, Sept. 30, a Rosh Hashanah family service will be at 2:15 p.m., following by a Tashlich service at 3:30 at the Duck Pond near Floods Hill, 70 North Ridgewood Road in South Orange. There will be a brief service of song and reflection, and the group will toss small stones into the water to symbolize casting away the past year. Bring a picnic blanket and snacks or light dinner to celebrate the beginning of 5780 together.

On Wednesday, Oct. 9, attend a Yom Kippur family service at 2:15 p.m.

TSTI is located at 432 Scotland Road in South Orange. For more information, visit www.tsti.org.