Seton Hall’s board of regents welcomes new members

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Seton Hall University welcomes four additions to its board of regents, including three new members and one regent emeritus. Together, Richard A. Giuditta Jr., Stephanie Redish Hofmann, Joseph P. LaSala and Anthony Masherelli bring decades of experience and expertise to the board in the fields of law, public policy, government affairs, accounting, and marketing and communications.

“The board and I are thrilled to welcome this new group of regents, whose collective knowledge and wisdom will be invaluable to Seton Hall,” President Joseph E. Nyre said. “The board of regents plays an essential role in ensuring that Seton Hall remains on the right path to continued excellence as one of the country’s truly great universities.”

Each of the new members of the board of regents, all of whom are graduates of Seton Hall, will serve a three-year term, expiring June 30, 2022.

Giuditta is managing shareholder and attorney at Bevan, Mosca & Giuditta. He also serves as president of BMGZ Strategies, a public relations firm. Both firms provide law, government and public policy services and have offices in Basking Ridge. A strategist with more than 25 years of political, public policy and governmental affairs experience, Giuditta provides strategic counsel to clients on a range of issues, from expanding their organizations to securing millions of dollars in government incentives. He has strong working relationships with government officials across North America and abroad, including Europe, South America, Asia and Australia.

Hofmann is director of Agency Development-WPP at Google. Hofmann has been with Google since 2007 in various top positions. Prior to Google, she served as vice president of marketing with the National Basketball Association, after serving as vice president and account director with Arc Worldwide/Frankel. From 1992 to 1997, she served in various director positions with Sage Marketing, The Sherry Group and The Valerie Fund.

Masherelli is a senior audit partner in Ernst & Young’s New Jersey office and has been part of the New Jersey business community for more than 28 years. His experience includes serving global and domestic public companies in the life sciences, energy, technology, retail and diversified industrial products industries. In his leadership roles, he manages a $200 million practice with more than 200 professionals. For the past five years, Masherelli has served on Seton Hall’s Accounting Advisory Board, advising the dean of the Stillman School of Business and the chairperson of the Accounting Department on all aspects of the accounting program, including accreditation, program enhancements, mission and vision. Most recently, he also has served on the Seton Hall President’s Advisory Group.

LaSala, now a regent emeritus, is a partner at McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney and Carpenter. A certified civil trial attorney in New Jersey, he has extensive experience in complex litigation. LaSala is a fellow of the American Bar Association, a past president of the Essex County Bar Association and previously served on the nominating committee of the New Jersey State Bar Association. He is a past president of the Trial Attorneys of New Jersey and of the Legal Services Foundation of Essex County, as well as a trustee of the Association of the Federal Bar of the State of New Jersey. He also is a fellow of the International Academy of Trial Lawyers and American College of Trial Lawyers. LaSala previously served on the university board of regents from 1990 to 2011 and on the board of trustees from 1997 to 2011. He currently is a member of the Seton Hall Law School board of visitors.