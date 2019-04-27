Repair Cafe returns to SOMA seniors

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — SOMA Two Towns for All Ages is proud to offer its fourth Repair Cafe, a growing movement to fix things instead of throwing them out. The next Repair Cafe will be Saturday, May 4, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Morrow Church, 600 Ridgewood Road.

So far through its Repair Cafes, SOMA Two Towns for All Ages has repaired more than 170 items, including lamps, clothing, handbags, jewelry, bikes, furniture and even a chainsaw. The dedicated team of repairers has done a terrific job while having a lot of fun. Anyone who wants to help out, either as a repairer or in another role, can reach out to 973-558-0863 or SOMA2towns@gmail.com.