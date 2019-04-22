Annual SOMA baseball and softball parade this Saturday

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The annual parade celebrating the kickoff of the 2019 baseball and softball season for South Orange and Maplewood children will be Saturday, April 27.

The parade, led by members of the Columbia High School marching band, will leave CHS’ Ritzer Field at 9 a.m. sharp and walk a route along Valley Street to Memorial Park. Along with players, coaches and family members, the parade will include participation from the fire departments, police departments and the Seton Hall Pirates. Music will be provided by musicians from Mark Murphy’s Music. Participants will gather for a ceremonial first pitch from Village President Sheena Collum and Maplewood Mayor Vic DeLuca.