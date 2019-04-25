South Orange recognized as a Tree City USA Community

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — For the eighth year, South Orange has been recognized by the Arbor Day Foundation as a Tree City USA Community. The national recognition received by the village is achieved by meeting four core standards for a healthy tree community forestry program: host a tree board or department; have a tree ordinance; have a community forestry program with an annual budget of at least $2 per capital budgets; and hold an annual Arbor Day celebration.

There are many benefits to a community having many healthy trees. They reduce costs for energy, stormwater management and erosion control, as trees yield three to five times their cost in overall benefits to the town. Trees cut energy consumption by up to 25 percent; studies indicate that as few as three additional trees planted around each building in the United States could save $2 billion annually in energy costs. Properly placed trees can increase property values by 7 percent to 20 percent, and buildings in wooded areas rent more quickly and tenants stay longer.