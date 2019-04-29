TSTI students take artistic journey through Passover

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Religious school students at Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel in South Orange interpreted the Passover story through different media when artist Elizabeth Yaari led them on a creative journey. In the third grade, students and their families used bibliodrama to act out the Passover story, after which they created unique, hand-painted silk matzo covers. Seventh-grade students also acted out the experience of the Hebrew slaves in Egypt, followed by their freedom and building of the Mishkan, the portable sanctuary the ancient Israelites carried with them during the Exodus. Each student created a visual interpretation of the special gifts they would bring to build a new community of Israelites.