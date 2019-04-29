Maplewood’s Rahway River Cleanup and community picnic

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Maplewood is holding its annual Rahway River Cleanup on Saturday, May 4, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Maplewood Memorial Park. The event will also include a community picnic.

Check-in tables will be at the bridge near the Civic House, 124 Dunnell Road, and in the high school parking lot at Parker Road.

Columbia High School students will be conducting a waste audit to find out what is being removed from the river. The area’s NJDEP watershed ambassador will be on hand to educate about the watershed and the impact of single-use plastic items on our waterways.

The event will provide gloves, bags and lunch; please wear footwear suitable for walking in the river — closed-toe, waterproof shoes or boots are best.

This event is sponsored by the Maplewood Environmental Advisory Committee and the township of Maplewood.