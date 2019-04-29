MGC presents ‘Drama Queens: Dark Beauties for Your Garden’

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — On Monday, May 6, at 7:30 p.m. at Maplewood Memorial Library, 51 Baker St., Lesley Parness, retired superintendent of Horticultural Education at the Morris County Park Commission, will explain how to use black-hued plants for maximum impact. During her presentation, “Drama Queens: Dark Beauties for Your Garden,” Parness will feature more than 75 dark beauties, including annuals, perennials, vines, trees and shrubs, and cover their habits and culture. She will also provide a useful list of these powerful plants. Her talk follows a short business meeting and is free and open to all. No RSVP is required.