MGC plant sale from May 9 to 11

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Maplewood Garden Club will hold its 82nd annual plant sale from Thursday, May 9, through Saturday, May 11 at the Maplewood Community Pool parking lot, 187 Boyden Ave. On May 9, the sale will run from noon to 8 p.m.; on May 10, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and on May 11, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Shop from an extensive selection of plants and support MGC’s programs at the same time. Selections include tomatoes, vegetables, herbs, annuals, tender perennials, perennials, houseplants, hanging baskets, tropicals, shrubs, trees and Mother’s Day baskets. Proceeds are returned to the community through MGC’s community projects, scholarships, youth garden and speaker programs.

For more information, visit http://maplewoodgardenclub.org/plant-sale.