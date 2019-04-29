League of Women Voters to host S.O. candidates night

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The League of Women Voters of Maplewood-South Orange will host a candidates night featuring the candidates running in the May 14 South Orange municipal election. The forum will be Thursday, May 2, starting at 7 p.m. at the South Orange Library, 65 Scotland Road.

This is residents’ opportunity to meet the two candidates running for village president and the nine candidates running for the three open trustee positions. There will be prepared questions for the candidates plus an opportunity for attendees to submit their own questions.

The League of Women Voters’ mission is to “Make Democracy Work!” This forum will provide an opportunity for a civilized conversation about the issues facing South Orange. Be an informed voter. Come out, meet the candidates and hear what they have to say before voting on Tuesday, May 14.