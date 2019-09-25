South Orange influenza vaccine clinic

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The South Orange Department of Health will offer seasonal influenza vaccinations for adults ages 18 and older on Wednesday, Oct. 2, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the township offices, 76 South Orange Ave., Suite 302, at the health department.

Medicare Part B cards will not be accepted. Everyone will be charged $20 and will receive a receipt. Ladies who are pregnant and/or nursing must bring a note from their physician in order to receive the vaccination.

Questions? Call the health department at 973-378-7715, ext. 7710.