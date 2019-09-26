SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race will host “Talking to Children About Race: Language Matters!” on Thursday, Oct. 3, at 7:30 p.m. in the South Orange Middle School Library, second floor, 70 N. Ridgewood Road.

Do your children report conversations that trouble you? Have your children experienced ethnic or racial slurs? When are words allowable, funny or just plain hurtful? Presented by the coalition’s Schools Committee, attend these breakout group discussions and practical tips for approaching the topic of language and race with children. The program is free and open to everyone, but geared toward families of elementary and middle school students. RSVP at www.communitycoalitiononrace.org.