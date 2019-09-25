SHU community celebrates Talk Like a Pirate Day

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Hundreds of True Blue Pirates transformed Seton Hall’s University Green as swashbuckling members of the Student Alumni Association hosted the annual International Talk Like a Pirate Day celebration on Sept. 19. What better way to celebrate this annual tradition than at the home of South Orange’s own Pirates? Fun-filled activities and contests included a scavenger hunt; pin the patch on the pirate; racing the Pirate mascot in a three-legged, aka peg leg, race; sand art creations; letters in a bottle; and learning everyone’s personal Pirate names. This year’s event featured the SAA partnering with the university’s Division of Volunteer Efforts as students also embraced ongoing initiatives to aid hurricane relief efforts and those affected by the Newark water crisis.

Photos Courtesy of Juliana Arrabito