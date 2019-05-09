MCC to celebrate longtime resident, businesswoman

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Maplewood Chamber of Commerce will honor Claudine Baptiste and BCB Community Bank as the recipients of its 2019 Distinguished Service Award on Thursday, May 23, from 6:30 to 10 p.m. at Maplewood Country Club, 28 Baker St. Admission is charged and reservations are required; call 973-477-6352 or email maplewoodchambernj@gmail.com.

Baptiste is a branch manager and business development officer at BCB and is responsible for two branch locations located in the Maplewood and South Orange markets. She has been a resident of Maplewood for more than 24 years and graduated from Montclair State University with a bachelor of science degree in business administration, with a concentration in business management and international studies.

She is involved with the South Orange and Maplewood chambers of commerce, where she serves on the board of directors. She also serves on the Maplewood Senior Advisory Committee, with Maplewood Rotary as president-elect and with the South Orange Lions Club as treasurer. She has sponsored and participated in many area events.