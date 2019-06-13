Breslin Cornerstone Golf Classic to benefit seminarians

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The 39th annual Judge Roger W. Breslin Cornerstone Golf Classic will be Thursday, June 27, at the Cedar Hill Country Club, 100 Walnut St. in Livingston. Registration along with lunch is at 11 a.m., golf to start at 12:45 p.m. The day of golf will be followed by a cocktail reception and dinner.

Established in 1980, Immaculate Conception Seminary School of Theology’s annual golf event bears the name of its founder, the late Judge Roger W. Breslin Sr. The proceeds of this event benefit resident seminarians who experience unexpected financial need while they prepare for the priesthood at Immaculate Conception Seminary at Seton Hall University. Over the past 38 years, the Breslin Fund has helped purchase textbooks and has paid for uncovered medical expenses, emergency travel and other expenses, enabling seminarians to focus on their formation without financial concern.

Robert E. Hatler, state deputy of New Jersey Knights of Columbus, will be honored at the event. Hatler served the federal government as an agent with the Internal Revenue Service for 39 years. Hatler and his wife, Maryann, are parishioners of St. Mary Church in Rutherford, where he has served as lector and Eucharistic minister for 20 years. Hatler also helped serve the youth of St. Mary as a CCD teacher and as parish council board member of Most Sacred Heart Parish, in Wallington.

Hatler joined the Knights of Columbus in August 1971, and has remained a member for more than 47 years. He served his way through the officer chairs rising to grand knight of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus Council No. 3644 for two terms. Having attained the fourth degree within the Santa Maria Assembly in Wallington Chapter, Hatler worked his way up the officer chairs reaching faithful navigator. After holding many statewide positions, he was elected a state officer in 2010 and subsequently was elected as state deputy of the NJ State Council Knights of Columbus in May of 2017 and again in 2018. In September, Hatler was invested and received papal honors of sir knight of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem.

For more information, contact Michael Burt at 973-275-2479 or michael.burt@shu.edu, or visit https://www.shu.edu/theology/breslin-cornerstone-classic.cfm.