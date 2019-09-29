TSTI to celebrate preschool director’s 30th year by ‘planting seeds’

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — During this school year, Carol Paster, director of the Iris Family Early Childhood Education Center at Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel, will celebrate 30 years at the South Orange synagogue’s preschool and religious school. To frame the year, the preschool’s family outreach coordinator has planned monthly programs under the thematic umbrella “Planting Seeds.” Each month, the preschool will highlight different ways in which it builds community, providing lessons for the youngsters about a range of attributes.

The initiative was introduced at a new family welcome event in July, which was themed “planting seeds of belonging.” The icebreaker brunch, which included music, play and conversation, gave incoming parents and children a chance to get acquainted with current families and fostered a sense of belonging for the newcomers to the preschool community.

“We’re planning monthly activities around the ‘planting seeds’ theme in order to showcase ways in which we each contribute and help our community thrive,” said Lauren Byers, family outreach coordinator for the preschool. “This will also help nurture a sense of community beyond TSTI.”

Other themes this year will be planting the seeds of inclusivity, the future, nurturing, giving, appreciation, equality, community partnerships and learning. The children will also plant actual flower seeds on the Reform synagogue’s grounds.