TSTI’s incoming youth group board attends annual retreat

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The new board of Sharey-Tefilo Israel Senior Youth, the senior youth group at Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel in South Orange, recently enjoyed an overnight training retreat at the synagogue. The students spent the night bonding, learning, preparing for the High Holy Days and had a lot of fun. The board retreat provides time for the Reform synagogue’s youth leaders to plan a productive, meaningful year of events for high schoolers. Many STISY leaders from TSTI continue what they’ve learned by taking on leadership roles in various organizations during college and beyond. The STISY board are teens from throughout Essex County.