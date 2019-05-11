Tour the park with MMPC

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Maplewood Memorial Park Conservancy will host a tour of the park on Saturday, May 18, at 10 a.m. Conservancy board members Ginny Kurshan and David Nial will lead a tour highlighting the history of the park.

Originally swampland, the park was designed by two prominent landscape architecture firms in the 1920s. Picturesque landscape elements, signature trees and the conservancy’s new plantings will be discussed along the way. Kurshan is an architectural historian and former chairwoman of the Maplewood Historic Preservation Commission, and David Nial, the MMPC Landscape Chairman, has significant horticultural experience, including installing 18 new trees in the park and running the Maplewood Garden Club’s propagation program for 20 years.

The park should be in full bloom! In case of inclement weather, the tour will be postponed to the following day, Sunday, May 19, at 10 a.m. Meet by the flagpole opposite the railroad station on Dunnell Road.