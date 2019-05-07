Area Jews pray together following anti-Semitic attack

SOUTH ORANGE / WEST ORANGE, NJ — Under the leadership of commissioner Steven Weiner, the entire Temple Brotherhood Softball League paused for prayer before the start of its games on Sunday, April 28, in solidarity with the victims of the anti-Semitic attack at the Chabad of Poway in California the day before, which was both the Jewish Sabbath and the last day of Passover. Pictured are team members from Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel in South Orange and Chabad of West Orange being led in prayer by Rabbi Mendy Kasowitz of CWO.