U.N. Indigenous Peoples delegates visit CHS

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Columbia High School held an Indigenous Peoples Celebration on the evening of May 2, welcoming members of the Indigenous Peoples Committee at the United Nations.

The event was organized by CHS Indigenous Peoples Organizing Committee Chairman Hikaru Hayakawa, along with Vice Chairpersons Jeremy Giles and Isabel Wolter, and CHS student volunteers Jasmine Quiraishi, Maisie Conrad-Poor, Milo Orbutz and others.

The U.N. delegates in attendance were Elder Kenneth Deer, secretary of the Mohawk Nation at Kahnawake Haudenosaunee; Elder Joe Deom from the Mohawk Nation at Kahnawake; Mariam Wallet Aboubakrine, former chairwoman of the U.N. Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues and president of Tin Hinan Canada; Saouda Wallet Aboubakrine, founder and president of Tin Hinan Sahel, and representative of indigenous peoples from Africa at the U.N. World Conference on Indigenous Peoples. Mariam Wallet Aboubakrine and Deer are the leading experts on indigenous issues in the world.

Photos Courtesy of Jackie Herships