Women’s Connection at TSTI holds Evening of Beauty

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Women’s Connection of Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel in South Orange recently held an Evening of Beauty with the goal to “Look Good. Feel Good. Do Good.”

The event, hosted at the Yoni Kreger Salon, raised funds for First Friends of New Jersey and New York, a nonprofit organization that provides resettlement assistance to immigrants and those seeking asylum. Salon owner Kreger, a TSTI member, shared advice with the women on how to look and feel their best and demonstrated how he cuts and styles hair on two volunteer attendees. The evening also included a personal assessment of each woman’s haircut, color and makeup by Kreger and his staff.