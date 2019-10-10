Women’s Connection at TSTI holds Evening of Beauty

By on Comments Off on Women’s Connection at TSTI holds Evening of Beauty

Photo Courtesy of TSTI
Participating in the evening of beauty are, front row, from left, Susan Siegeltuch, Janice Lippman, Laurie Landau, Ellen Blake, Yoni Kreger, Sue Brand, Jennifer Strugger, Amy Giles and Elise Caterfino Mandel; and back row, from left, Sharon Lindberg, Cantor Joan Finn, Randi Rievman, Ali Geller, Alison Oxman, Monique Lurie and Alice Hirsch.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Women’s Connection of Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel in South Orange recently held an Evening of Beauty with the goal to “Look Good. Feel Good. Do Good.” 

The event, hosted at the Yoni Kreger Salon, raised funds for First Friends of New Jersey and New York, a nonprofit organization that provides resettlement assistance to immigrants and those seeking asylum. Salon owner Kreger, a TSTI member, shared advice with the women on how to look and feel their best and demonstrated how he cuts and styles hair on two volunteer attendees. The evening also included a personal assessment of each woman’s haircut, color and makeup by Kreger and his staff.

  

Women’s Connection at TSTI holds Evening of Beauty added by on
View all posts by Editor →

COMMENTS