MPD to host workshop, forum on domestic violence

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Maplewood Police Department will hold an interactive workshop and community forum on domestic and intimate partner violence on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at The Woodland, 60 Woodland Road in Maplewood. All are welcome to this event, which falls during Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The “In Her Shoes” workshop, presented by the Rachel Coalition, will run from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and the community forum will run from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Topics include: the signs of domestic violence, domestic violence in the LGBTQ community, immigration, safety planning, legal services, counseling, male victims and sexual assault. Light refreshments will be served.