‘Ask the Mayor!’ at HNA meeting

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Mayor Vic DeLuca will be the guest speaker at the Hilton Neighborhood Association meeting on Thursday, May 16, at 7:30 p.m. at DeHart Community Center, 120 Burnett Ave. in Maplewood. “Ask the Mayor!” is an opportunity for attendees to find out about local decisions and upcoming changes, as well as to ask questions and express concerns and opinions.

Everyone is welcome to this meeting. For further information, contact cabms@aol.com or 973-761-4672. Refreshments will be served.