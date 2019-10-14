Neighborhood electrical condition sparks Oct. 7 Maplewood house fire

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — An electrical problem in the Kendal Avenue neighborhood is being blamed for igniting a house fire, leaving the residence uninhabitable.

The Maplewood Fire Department responded to Kendal Avenue on Monday, Oct. 7, just before 5 p.m. to investigate an electrical condition with an odor of something burning, according to a release from the department. Upon arrival, several residents reported various electrical conditions with lights blown in their homes. The electrical panels were secured in all of the affected residences, but as firefighters were exiting 26 Kendal Ave., a pop was heard and shortly after the neighbors were pointing to the home reporting a fire. Deputy 3 investigated and discovered heavy fire within a second-floor window with smoke showing from the attic.

A water supply was established and two hand lines were deployed to the second floor to extinguish the flames quickly. Once the fire was knocked down, firefighters opened up the walls and ceiling on the second and third floor to check for possible extension with none found. The fire was declared under control at 5:50 p.m.

Several addresses on the block had the power secured inside their homes, but PSE&G also shut the power to the entire block until the problem could be rectified.

Mutual aid fire departments from Millburn, South Orange and Union provided assistance at the scene. There were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported at this incident.